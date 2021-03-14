Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Decreases Position in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC cut its position in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 30,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,539 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 20.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,974,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $246,072,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716,749 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,784,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $213,302,000 after purchasing an additional 261,508 shares during the last quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 44.8% during the third quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 5,444,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $134,304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 4.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,421,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,737,000 after purchasing an additional 93,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LGT Capital Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 800,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,152,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. 33.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Carlyle Group alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Carlyle Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Bank of America upgraded shares of The Carlyle Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Carlyle Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of The Carlyle Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The Carlyle Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.88.

In other news, COO Christopher Finn sold 35,572 shares of The Carlyle Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.60, for a total value of $1,301,935.20. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 843,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,881,323.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Peter J. Clare sold 60,829 shares of The Carlyle Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.06, for a total value of $1,950,177.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,909,753 shares in the company, valued at $157,406,681.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,408,085 shares of company stock worth $121,498,912 over the last ninety days.

NASDAQ:CG opened at $36.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.85. The stock has a market cap of $12.95 billion, a PE ratio of -59.93 and a beta of 1.38. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.21 and a 52 week high of $37.81.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $629.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $556.21 million. The Carlyle Group had a positive return on equity of 25.90% and a negative net margin of 5.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.82%.

The Carlyle Group Profile

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

See Also: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for The Carlyle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Carlyle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.