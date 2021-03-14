Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $958,000 Holdings in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lowered its stake in shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) by 56.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,660 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,985 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Chewy were worth $958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of Chewy by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,640,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,907,000 after purchasing an additional 171,632 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Chewy by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,366,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,618,000 after buying an additional 30,131 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in Chewy by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,528,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,242,000 after buying an additional 28,000 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Chewy by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,518,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,357,000 after buying an additional 591,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chewy by 155.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,355,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,778,000 after buying an additional 1,432,658 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CHWY opened at $85.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $35.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -199.07 and a beta of 0.26. Chewy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.75 and a twelve month high of $120.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $103.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.68.

In other news, CEO Sumit Singh sold 148,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.70, for a total value of $12,573,206.80. Also, General Counsel Susan Helfrick sold 16,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.62, for a total value of $1,376,803.30. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 73,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,117,221.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 712,769 shares of company stock worth $66,397,419 over the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CHWY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays raised their price target on Chewy from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Chewy from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. UBS Group cut Chewy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Chewy from $104.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on Chewy from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Chewy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.56.

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure-play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

