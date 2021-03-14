Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $988,000 Stock Holdings in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC decreased its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 29.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,851 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 11,226 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in GlaxoSmithKline during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in GlaxoSmithKline during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in GlaxoSmithKline during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Pflug Koory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 44.8% during the fourth quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 1,131 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. 11.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GlaxoSmithKline stock opened at $35.54 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.72 and a 200-day moving average of $37.01. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 1-year low of $31.43 and a 1-year high of $43.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $89.15 billion, a PE ratio of 10.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.67.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.02). GlaxoSmithKline had a return on equity of 29.60% and a net margin of 18.50%. The firm had revenue of $8.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.628 per share. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. This is an increase from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio is 78.23%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Friday, February 5th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. GlaxoSmithKline has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.00.

GlaxoSmithKline Company Profile

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

