Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Reduces Position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC cut its position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) by 27.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,796 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $1,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of CBRE Group by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,302,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,775,124,000 after purchasing an additional 208,194 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,169,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $888,691,000 after buying an additional 1,355,280 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 92.2% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 11,141,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $698,808,000 after buying an additional 5,345,602 shares in the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 2,308,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,421,000 after buying an additional 400,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC boosted its stake in CBRE Group by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,025,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,140,000 after purchasing an additional 157,089 shares during the period. 93.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CBRE opened at $79.28 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $26.61 billion, a PE ratio of 25.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.57. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.17 and a 52-week high of $82.05.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.51. CBRE Group had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 16.83%. The business had revenue of $6.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

In other CBRE Group news, insider Chandra Dhandapani sold 7,773 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.59, for a total transaction of $603,107.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 84,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,562,872.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CBRE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CBRE Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.57.

CBRE Group Company Profile

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

