Stifel Nicolaus Boosts Secure Energy Services (OTCMKTS:SECYF) Price Target to $6.00

Secure Energy Services (OTCMKTS:SECYF) had its price target increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $5.00 to $6.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James upped their price target on Secure Energy Services from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Secure Energy Services from $4.75 to $5.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Secure Energy Services from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Secure Energy Services from $3.75 to $4.25 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, CIBC started coverage on Secure Energy Services in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an outperform rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $4.41.

Get Secure Energy Services alerts:

SECYF stock opened at $3.53 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.72. Secure Energy Services has a fifty-two week low of $0.46 and a fifty-two week high of $3.57.

About Secure Energy Services

Secure Energy Services Inc, an energy services company, provides specialized solutions to upstream oil and natural gas companies operating primarily in Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and the United States. The company's Midstream Infrastructure division provides services, such as clean oil terminalling, rail transloading, pipeline transportation, marketing and custom treating of crude oil, produced and waste water disposal, oilfield waste processing, and purchase/resale of oil services through its full service terminals, rail facilities, crude oil pipelines, crude oil terminalling facilities, water disposal facilities, and landfills.

Featured Story: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for Secure Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Secure Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.