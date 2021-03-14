Stifel Nicolaus Raises Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) Price Target to $12.00

Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $9.00 to $12.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 18.81% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Century Casinos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th.

Shares of CNTY stock opened at $10.10 on Friday. Century Casinos has a one year low of $1.01 and a one year high of $10.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $298.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 2.92.

Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 12th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.25. Century Casinos had a negative net margin of 26.11% and a negative return on equity of 58.86%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Century Casinos will post -1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Century Casinos by 497.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 5,003 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Century Casinos by 217.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 3,919 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Century Casinos in the third quarter valued at $52,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Century Casinos in the third quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Century Casinos in the first quarter valued at $86,000. Institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Century Casinos

Century Casinos, Inc operates as a casino entertainment company worldwide. The company develops and operates gaming establishments, as well as related lodging, restaurant, horse racing, and entertainment facilities. It owns, operates, and manages casinos in North America, England, and Poland; a racetrack and casino in Canada; and pari-mutuel off-track betting network in southern Alberta, Canada.

