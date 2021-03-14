Summit Industrial Income REIT (OTCMKTS:SMMCF) Receives $14.65 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Summit Industrial Income REIT (OTCMKTS:SMMCF) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.65.

Several research analysts have recently commented on SMMCF shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from $13.75 to $14.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from $14.50 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from $14.25 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from $14.25 to $15.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd.

Get Summit Industrial Income REIT alerts:

Shares of SMMCF remained flat at $$10.74 during mid-day trading on Thursday. Summit Industrial Income REIT has a one year low of $5.01 and a one year high of $11.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.12.

About Summit Industrial Income REIT

Summit Industrial Income REIT is an unincorporated open-end REIT focused on growing and managing a portfolio of light industrial and other properties across Canada. Summit II's units are listed on the TSX and trade under the symbol SMU.UN.

Featured Article: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Industrial Income REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Industrial Income REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.