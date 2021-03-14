Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.50 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) will announce earnings of ($0.50) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Summit Materials’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.57) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.46). Summit Materials posted earnings per share of ($0.48) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.2%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Summit Materials will report full-year earnings of $1.03 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.72 to $1.24. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.28 to $1.45. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Summit Materials.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $624.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $510.86 million. Summit Materials had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 6.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.62 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Summit Materials in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “sell” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Stephens upgraded Summit Materials from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Summit Materials from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Summit Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Summit Materials from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.40.

In related news, Director Joseph S. Cantie purchased 5,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.66 per share, with a total value of $100,266.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $411,818.02. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Summit Materials by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,898 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Summit Materials by 4.3% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 22,774 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 933 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Summit Materials by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,996 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives increased its stake in shares of Summit Materials by 73.8% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,548 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Summit Materials during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

Shares of SUM traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $30.35. 552,918 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,428,390. The stock has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 25.29 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.32. Summit Materials has a 12 month low of $7.51 and a 12 month high of $31.00.

Summit Materials Company Profile

Summit Materials, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products for the public infrastructure, residential and nonresidential, and other markets. It operates through three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company's products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

