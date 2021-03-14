Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) Shares Bought by Veritable L.P.

Veritable L.P. lifted its holdings in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the quarter. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Sun Communities by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Sun Communities by 2.5% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Adelante Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sun Communities by 0.8% in the third quarter. Adelante Capital Management LLC now owns 12,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,822,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sun Communities by 3.7% in the third quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sun Communities by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $645,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. 85.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SUI shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Sun Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research note on Sunday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Sun Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sun Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $155.14.

In other news, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.55, for a total value of $134,595.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,900 shares in the company, valued at $4,172,445. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Sun Communities stock opened at $147.75 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $148.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $145.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $95.34 and a 1-year high of $157.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.51, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.53.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.15. Sun Communities had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 4.26%. As a group, research analysts predict that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. This is a boost from Sun Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Sun Communities’s payout ratio is presently 64.23%.

Sun Communities Company Profile

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of September 30, 2020, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 432 communities comprising nearly 146,000 developed sites in 32 states and Ontario, Canada.

