Surge Energy (OTCMKTS:ZPTAF) Price Target Increased to $1.00 by Analysts at CIBC

Surge Energy (OTCMKTS:ZPTAF) had its price target hoisted by CIBC from $0.50 to $1.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on ZPTAF. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Surge Energy from $0.45 to $0.75 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a sector perform rating on shares of Surge Energy in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Surge Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $0.75 to $1.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $0.71.

ZPTAF stock opened at $0.57 on Wednesday. Surge Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.11 and a fifty-two week high of $0.60. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.24.

Surge Energy Company Profile

Surge Energy Inc explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas in western Canada. The company holds interest in the Greater Sawn Lake assets located in Northern Alberta; Valhalla/Wembley property located in northwestern Alberta; Sparky assets located between Provost and Wainwright in eastern Alberta and western Saskatchewan; and Shaunavon properties located to the southwest of Swift Current, Saskatchewan.

