Surge Energy (TSE:SGY) Upgraded at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of Surge Energy (TSE:SGY) from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have C$0.75 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of C$0.25.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on SGY. National Bank Financial raised Surge Energy from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the stock from C$0.75 to C$0.90 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. CIBC boosted their price objective on Surge Energy from C$0.40 to C$0.50 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Stifel Firstegy upgraded Surge Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Surge Energy from C$0.45 to C$0.75 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Surge Energy from C$0.50 to C$1.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$0.67.

Shares of TSE SGY opened at C$0.70 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.31. The company has a market cap of C$237.85 million and a PE ratio of -0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24,891.33. Surge Energy has a twelve month low of C$0.14 and a twelve month high of C$0.76.

About Surge Energy

Surge Energy Inc explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas in western Canada. The company holds interest in the Greater Sawn Lake assets located in Northern Alberta; Valhalla/Wembley property located in northwestern Alberta; Sparky assets located between Provost and Wainwright in eastern Alberta and western Saskatchewan; and Shaunavon properties located to the southwest of Swift Current, Saskatchewan.

