Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) Shares Bought by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) by 113.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 23,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,500 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Sutro Biopharma were worth $510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in STRO. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Sutro Biopharma during the third quarter valued at about $134,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 646.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 5,358 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Sutro Biopharma during the third quarter valued at about $56,000. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 51.1% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 15,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 5,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 48.9% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 45,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 15,012 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STRO stock opened at $23.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.77, a current ratio of 9.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.20. Sutro Biopharma, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.00 and a 52 week high of $28.30. The company has a market cap of $903.72 million, a P/E ratio of -260.11 and a beta of 0.80.

In other Sutro Biopharma news, insider Trevor Hallam sold 2,393 shares of Sutro Biopharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.37, for a total value of $53,531.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,105 shares in the company, valued at $874,778.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 28.90% of the company’s stock.

STRO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist lifted their price target on Sutro Biopharma from $24.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Sutro Biopharma in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sutro Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.36.

Sutro Biopharma Profile

Sutro Biopharma, Inc operates as clinical stage drug discovery, development, and manufacturing company. It focuses on creating protein therapeutics for cancer and autoimmune disorders through integrated cell-free protein synthesis and site-specific conjugation platform, XpressCF. The company's product candidates include STRO-001, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) directed against the cancer target CD74 for patients with multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma; and STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers.

