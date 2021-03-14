Symrise AG (OTCMKTS:SYIEY) Short Interest Down 58.4% in February

Symrise AG (OTCMKTS:SYIEY) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a decrease of 58.4% from the February 11th total of 8,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 69,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:SYIEY traded down $0.58 on Friday, hitting $29.80. 34,232 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 87,676. The company has a market cap of $16.14 billion, a PE ratio of 48.85 and a beta of 0.80. Symrise has a 1 year low of $19.19 and a 1 year high of $35.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.28.

Get Symrise alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SYIEY. Redburn Partners lowered Symrise from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. UBS Group upgraded Symrise from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Symrise in a report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Symrise in a research report on Friday. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded shares of Symrise from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Symrise currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

Symrise Company Profile

Symrise AG develops, produces, and supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flours, as well as specific application processes for such substances.

Featured Story: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Symrise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Symrise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.