Symrise (OTCMKTS:SYIEF) Rating Reiterated by DZ Bank

DZ Bank reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Symrise (OTCMKTS:SYIEF) in a research note published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Shares of Symrise stock opened at $121.56 on Wednesday. Symrise has a 52-week low of $74.35 and a 52-week high of $142.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.63.

About Symrise

Symrise AG develops, produces, and supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flours, as well as specific application processes for such substances.

