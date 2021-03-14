Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $325.70 Million

Analysts predict that Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) will announce $325.70 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Synaptics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $324.50 million and the highest is $327.30 million. Synaptics reported sales of $328.10 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Synaptics will report full-year sales of $1.33 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.31 billion to $1.35 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.32 billion to $1.44 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Synaptics.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.51. Synaptics had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 21.89%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $93.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Synaptics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Synaptics from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Synaptics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $129.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Synaptics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.00.

Shares of NASDAQ SYNA traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $136.75. 277,748 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 595,082. The company has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of 42.87, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.17. Synaptics has a 12 month low of $44.41 and a 12 month high of $140.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $122.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.99.

In other Synaptics news, insider Saleel Awsare sold 1,794 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.01, for a total value of $218,885.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 41,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,100,994.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey D. Buchanan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $913,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,107 shares of company stock valued at $3,812,718 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYNA. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Synaptics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,481,000. Greenhouse Funds LLLP boosted its stake in shares of Synaptics by 84.6% during the 4th quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP now owns 460,642 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,406,000 after buying an additional 211,061 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Synaptics by 86.0% during the 4th quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 372,588 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,917,000 after buying an additional 172,237 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new position in shares of Synaptics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $11,662,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Synaptics by 81.7% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 125,308 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,078,000 after acquiring an additional 56,353 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.85% of the company’s stock.

Synaptics Company Profile

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells intuitive human interface solutions for electronic devices and products worldwide. The company offers ClearPad, which enables users to interact directly with the display on mobile smartphones, tablets, and automobiles; ClearView products that provide advanced image processing and low power technology for displays on electronic devices, including smartphones and tablets; TouchView products, which integrate touch and display technologies to deliver performance and simplified design; and Natural ID, a fingerprint ID product that is used in automobiles, notebook personal computers (PCs), PC peripherals, and other applications.

