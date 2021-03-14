Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $64.40 Million

Analysts expect that Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) will report $64.40 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Synchronoss Technologies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $63.25 million and the highest is $65.55 million. Synchronoss Technologies reported sales of $77.12 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 16.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Synchronoss Technologies will report full-year sales of $277.68 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $276.54 million to $278.82 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $297.48 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Synchronoss Technologies.

Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The software maker reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $69.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.34 million. Synchronoss Technologies had a negative net margin of 5.05% and a positive return on equity of 24.27%.

SNCR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Synchronoss Technologies in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Synchronoss Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Synchronoss Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.50.

Synchronoss Technologies stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $4.59. 356,124 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 674,787. Synchronoss Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $2.17 and a fifty-two week high of $6.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.67 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.86.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SNCR. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 546.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,486 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 8,019 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synchronoss Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 303.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,926 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 5,960 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Synchronoss Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Synchronoss Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.31% of the company’s stock.

About Synchronoss Technologies

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc provides cloud, digital, messaging, and Internet of Things (IoT) platforms, products, and solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its platforms, products, and solutions include digital experience management platform as a service, which includes digital journey creation and journey design products that use analytics that power digital advisor products for IT and business channel owners; and cloud sync, backup, storage, device set up, content transfer, and content engagement for user generated content.

