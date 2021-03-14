Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company which focused on the development and commercialization of entinostat, an epigenetic therapy for treatment-resistant cancers. The Company’s product pipeline includes ENCORE 601, ENCORE 602, J1353, NCI-7870, NCI-9844, E2112, NCI-8871 and NCI-9253 which are in clinical trial stage. Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in WALTHAM, United States. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on SNDX. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, February 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.92.

Shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $22.91 on Friday. Syndax Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $6.88 and a 1 year high of $27.85. The firm has a market cap of $936.31 million, a PE ratio of -12.19 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 11.71 and a quick ratio of 11.71. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.39.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.05. Syndax Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 4,656.63% and a negative return on equity of 77.47%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Syndax Pharmaceuticals will post -1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SNDX. Avidity Partners Management LP increased its position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 78.4% during the 4th quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 3,308,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,570,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453,900 shares during the period. Nantahala Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $19,759,000. Ghost Tree Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 217.6% during the 4th quarter. Ghost Tree Capital LLC now owns 1,350,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,024,000 after buying an additional 925,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 136.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,118,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,512,000 after buying an additional 645,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avoro Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $10,008,000. 83.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Syndax Pharmaceuticals

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidates are entinostat that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of advanced hormone receptor positive (HR+), human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 negative (HER2-) breast cancer; and SNDX-5613 in Phase I/II clinical trial inhibitor that targets the binding interaction of Menin with mixed lineage leukemia-rearranged and acute myeloid leukemia with a mutated nucleophosmin 1.

