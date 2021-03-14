Synovus Financial Corp Buys 1,068 Shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) by 66.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,674 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,068 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,159 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,624,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its position in Bio-Techne by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 90,091 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,608,000 after purchasing an additional 9,914 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in Bio-Techne in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in Bio-Techne by 87.5% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,317 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bio-Techne in the fourth quarter valued at $1,009,000. 93.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO James Hippel sold 10,000 shares of Bio-Techne stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.63, for a total transaction of $3,336,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,384,677.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Charles R. Kummeth sold 20,000 shares of Bio-Techne stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.00, for a total transaction of $6,880,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,823 shares of company stock valued at $10,535,994 in the last ninety days. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of TECH opened at $385.12 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $369.08 and a 200-day moving average of $306.40. Bio-Techne Co. has a one year low of $155.17 and a one year high of $414.99. The company has a market cap of $14.94 billion, a PE ratio of 61.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 5.14 and a quick ratio of 4.13.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The biotechnology company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $224.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.50 million. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 32.69% and a return on equity of 12.20%. Bio-Techne’s revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. Analysts expect that Bio-Techne Co. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Bio-Techne’s payout ratio is 33.16%.

TECH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Bio-Techne from $352.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $435.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Bio-Techne from $320.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Bio-Techne from $310.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Stephens raised shares of Bio-Techne from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $380.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $361.09.

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment offers proteins and reagent solutions, including cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents, and T-Cell activation technologies.

