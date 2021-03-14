Synovus Financial Corp Has $957,000 Stake in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,219 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 707 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHM. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,740,708 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,023,701,000 after purchasing an additional 854,976 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 5.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,651,817 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $633,550,000 after purchasing an additional 659,592 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,430,753 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $104,815,000 after purchasing an additional 254,251 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 42.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,367,124 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $107,159,000 after purchasing an additional 705,916 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 2.7% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,669,242 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $77,269,000 after purchasing an additional 43,969 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.16% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP John J. Chadwick sold 8,538 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.32, for a total transaction of $395,480.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 78,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,654,416.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PHM. Barclays upgraded shares of PulteGroup from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, December 18th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PulteGroup from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.20.

Shares of PHM stock opened at $47.93 on Friday. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.12 and a 52-week high of $50.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.90. The company has a market capitalization of $12.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.01, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.40.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The construction company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.09. PulteGroup had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 20.62%. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is 16.05%.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

