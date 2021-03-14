Synovus Financial Corp Increases Stock Position in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,772 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Ally Financial by 129.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,801,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015,634 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Ally Financial by 61.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 117,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,958,000 after buying an additional 44,742 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Ally Financial by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 14,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Ally Financial by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 29,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $745,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Ally Financial by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 901,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,592,000 after buying an additional 32,097 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.07% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Jonathan Brown sold 15,000 shares of Ally Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.09, for a total transaction of $646,350.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 680,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,340,368.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

ALLY has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $32.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $33.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Janney Montgomery Scott increased their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.75.

Shares of Ally Financial stock opened at $45.59 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.81. The firm has a market cap of $17.05 billion, a PE ratio of 22.35 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. Ally Financial Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.22 and a 12-month high of $46.40.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Ally Financial had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 6.43%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ally Financial Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is 20.43%.

Ally Financial Profile

Ally Financial Inc, a bank holding company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

