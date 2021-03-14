Synovus Financial Corp Invests $884,000 in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE)

Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 43,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $884,000. Synovus Financial Corp owned approximately 0.17% of iShares U.S. Energy ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IYE. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $98,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 196,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,137,000 after buying an additional 21,211 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 64.3% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 59,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,000 after buying an additional 23,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 29,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 4,499 shares during the period.

IYE opened at $28.47 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.16. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a 1-year low of $12.13 and a 1-year high of $28.88.

About iShares U.S. Energy ETF

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

