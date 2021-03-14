Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $77.56.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SYY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Sysco from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Sysco from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Sysco from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Sysco from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th.

NYSE SYY traded up $2.37 on Friday, hitting $83.40. The company had a trading volume of 1,866,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,509,014. The company has a market capitalization of $42.57 billion, a PE ratio of -1,191.26, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $77.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.56, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Sysco has a 12-month low of $26.00 and a 12-month high of $83.45.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.17). Sysco had a positive return on equity of 39.64% and a negative net margin of 0.04%. The company had revenue of $11.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. Sysco’s revenue was down 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sysco will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Sysco’s payout ratio is 89.55%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SYY. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Sysco by 104.2% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Sysco by 22.5% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Sysco by 7.6% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 23,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after buying an additional 1,661 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. acquired a new position in Sysco in the third quarter valued at about $238,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in Sysco by 115.7% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 81,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,879,000 after buying an additional 43,960 shares during the last quarter. 81.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

