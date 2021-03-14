Systemax Inc. (NYSE:SYX) CMO Klaus Werner Sells 1,981 Shares

Systemax Inc. (NYSE:SYX) CMO Klaus Werner sold 1,981 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.69, for a total value of $74,663.89. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 3,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $117,781.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of SYX stock opened at $37.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.82 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.78. Systemax Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.00 and a 12-month high of $45.35.

Systemax (NYSE:SYX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.03). Systemax had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 37.46%. The firm had revenue of $273.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Systemax Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This is an increase from Systemax’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 5th. Systemax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.48%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in Systemax in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $368,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Systemax by 320.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 92,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,315,000 after purchasing an additional 70,393 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Systemax by 365.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 106,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,837,000 after purchasing an additional 83,974 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in Systemax in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $432,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Systemax by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 67,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,416,000 after purchasing an additional 2,846 shares in the last quarter. 29.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SYX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Systemax in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Sidoti downgraded Systemax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Systemax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th.

Systemax Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct marketer of brand name and private label industrial and business equipment and supplies in North America. It sells a range of maintenance, repair, and operation products, including storage and shelving, material handling, janitorial and maintenance products, furniture and office products, workbenches and shop desks, HVAC/R and fans, safety and security products, outdoor and grounds maintenance products, tools and instruments, and office and school supplies.

