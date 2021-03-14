T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) PT Raised to $170.00

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $155.00 to $170.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 33.73% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on T-Mobile US from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Raymond James increased their price target on T-Mobile US from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $172.00 price target on T-Mobile US and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. HSBC increased their price target on T-Mobile US from $114.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on T-Mobile US from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. T-Mobile US currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.04.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

Shares of T-Mobile US stock opened at $127.12 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $124.64 and a 200 day moving average of $122.87. T-Mobile US has a 12 month low of $63.50 and a 12 month high of $135.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.09. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 5.11%. The company had revenue of $20.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.97 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other T-Mobile US news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 10,800 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.12, for a total value of $1,351,296.00. Also, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 40,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.67, for a total value of $4,866,800.00. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 7,570 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after buying an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 224.5% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 47,081 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $6,349,000 after buying an additional 32,573 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,825 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 73,376 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $9,888,000 after buying an additional 15,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 306,881 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $41,382,000 after buying an additional 7,496 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 102.1 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

Featured Story: Dollar Cost Averaging

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.