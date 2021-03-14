Talend (NASDAQ:TLND) Downgraded by Needham & Company LLC to Hold

Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Talend (NASDAQ:TLND) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Talend from $60.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Talend from $52.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Talend from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Talend from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, William Blair downgraded Talend from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $58.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:TLND opened at $64.57 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.20 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.07, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. Talend has a one year low of $18.30 and a one year high of $65.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.65.

Talend (NASDAQ:TLND) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $78.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.87 million. Talend had a negative return on equity of 72.44% and a negative net margin of 26.20%. The company’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. Analysts predict that Talend will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Adam Meister sold 3,977 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $159,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 186,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,477,320. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 18,107 shares of company stock valued at $867,480 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TLND. Technology Crossover Management X Ltd. acquired a new position in Talend during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,810,000. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP boosted its position in Talend by 37.4% during the 4th quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 1,451,290 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,642,000 after purchasing an additional 395,186 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Talend by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,488,055 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,052,000 after purchasing an additional 390,957 shares during the period. Hillman Co. boosted its position in Talend by 40.8% during the 4th quarter. Hillman Co. now owns 555,234 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,288,000 after purchasing an additional 160,993 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Talend by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 829,958 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,402,000 after purchasing an additional 126,832 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

Talend Company Profile

Talend SA provides data integration and integrity solutions for various industries in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It designs and develops Talend Data Fabric, a software platform that integrates data and applications in real time across big data and cloud environments, as well as traditional systems, which allows organizations to develop a unified view of their business and customers.

