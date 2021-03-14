Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $37.25.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $132,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $145,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $148,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $355,000.

Shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $1.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $33.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,510. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $15.32 and a one year high of $63.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $37.26.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for ophthalmic conditions. Its lead product candidate is TP-03, a novel therapeutic that is in Phase IIb/III for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.

