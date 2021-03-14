TD Securities Trims Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UN) Target Price to C$11.00

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UN) had its price objective trimmed by TD Securities from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a report published on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a na rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$11.50 to C$12.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$12.00 to C$12.50 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$11.25 to C$11.85 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$9.50 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$11.42.

AX.UN stock opened at C$10.51 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.70, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$10.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$9.95. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit has a 52 week low of C$5.41 and a 52 week high of C$11.85. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.41 billion and a PE ratio of 420.40.

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit Company Profile

Artis is a diversified Canadian real estate investment trust investing in office, retail and industrial properties. Since 2004, Artis has executed an aggressive but disciplined growth strategy, building a portfolio of commercial properties in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario and select markets in the United States.

