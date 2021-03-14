TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Receives $113.93 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $113.93.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TEL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Cowen upped their price objective on TE Connectivity from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. UBS Group upped their price objective on TE Connectivity from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on TE Connectivity from $121.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on TE Connectivity from $114.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th.

NYSE:TEL traded down $0.45 on Thursday, reaching $131.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,062,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,826,101. TE Connectivity has a 1-year low of $48.62 and a 1-year high of $135.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market cap of $43.42 billion, a PE ratio of -182.23, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $128.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.29.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.18. TE Connectivity had a positive return on equity of 14.86% and a negative net margin of 1.98%. The firm had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TE Connectivity will post 5.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. TE Connectivity’s payout ratio is presently 45.07%.

In other TE Connectivity news, insider Aaron Kyle Stucki sold 13,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,643,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,940 shares in the company, valued at $3,117,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Steven T. Merkt sold 142,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.53, for a total value of $18,606,398.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 115,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,069,688.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 263,445 shares of company stock worth $34,109,286 in the last quarter. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEL. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in TE Connectivity by 9.9% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,639 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC bought a new stake in TE Connectivity in the third quarter valued at approximately $462,000. Savant Capital LLC bought a new stake in TE Connectivity in the third quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in TE Connectivity in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 26.5% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 21,635 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,115,000 after purchasing an additional 4,534 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaÂ-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

