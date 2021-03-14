TE Connectivity Ltd. (TEL) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 19th

TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share by the electronics maker on Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th.

TE Connectivity has raised its dividend by 21.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 10 years.

Shares of TE Connectivity stock opened at $131.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.42 billion, a PE ratio of -182.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $128.37 and its 200 day moving average is $114.29. TE Connectivity has a 1 year low of $48.62 and a 1 year high of $135.53.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.18. TE Connectivity had a negative net margin of 1.98% and a positive return on equity of 14.86%. The business had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TEL. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $156.00 price target on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Monday, March 8th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $121.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $114.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. TE Connectivity presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.93.

In other TE Connectivity news, insider Aaron Kyle Stucki sold 13,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $1,643,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,940 shares in the company, valued at $3,117,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Tim Murphy sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.19, for a total transaction of $610,950.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,741 shares in the company, valued at $1,801,202.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 263,445 shares of company stock worth $34,109,286. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaÂ-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

