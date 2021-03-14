Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $4.14 Million Holdings in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas decreased its stake in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 39,453 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 2,043 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $4,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AKAM. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,404 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 8.2% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 2,480 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 83.4% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 25,904 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $2,863,000 after buying an additional 11,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Akamai Technologies by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,022 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $1,328,000 after buying an additional 2,290 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

AKAM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp raised Akamai Technologies from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $119.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Akamai Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $125.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Akamai Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Craig Hallum cut shares of Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Akamai Technologies from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.00.

NASDAQ AKAM opened at $97.55 on Friday. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.18 and a 12 month high of $124.91. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $103.97 and a 200-day moving average of $105.65. The company has a market cap of $15.92 billion, a PE ratio of 28.61, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.47.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $846.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $829.46 million. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 18.01% and a return on equity of 17.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Akamai Technologies news, EVP Aaron Ahola sold 1,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.25, for a total value of $196,320.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,885 shares in the company, valued at $397,241.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Adam Karon sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.40, for a total transaction of $492,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 35,433 shares in the company, valued at $3,486,607.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,588 shares of company stock valued at $1,828,611 in the last quarter. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides Web Application Protector to safeguard web assets from web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Edge DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Site Shield that prevents attacker from directly targeting the application origin and forces traffic to go through its network, where attack can be better detected and mitigated; identity Cloud, a customer identity access management solution; Prolexic Routed to protect web- and IP-based application; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

