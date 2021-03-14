Teacher Retirement System of Texas Reduces Holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lowered its stake in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 43.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,644 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,177 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in American Electric Power were worth $3,967,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ING Groep NV grew its stake in American Electric Power by 147.4% in the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 33,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,792,000 after purchasing an additional 19,973 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp grew its position in shares of American Electric Power by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 123,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,288,000 after buying an additional 9,300 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 76,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,352,000 after acquiring an additional 6,421 shares in the last quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in American Electric Power during the 4th quarter valued at about $13,323,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in American Electric Power during the fourth quarter worth about $1,330,000. 75.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AEP. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $90.00 to $83.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on American Electric Power from $99.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays increased their target price on American Electric Power from $93.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of American Electric Power from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $101.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.46.

In other news, Director J Barnie Beasley sold 2,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.71, for a total transaction of $157,102.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 66,483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.24, for a total transaction of $5,068,663.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 187,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,278,837.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 102,044 shares of company stock worth $7,769,081. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

AEP opened at $81.04 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.22. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.14 and a 52-week high of $95.77.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.08. American Electric Power had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 69.81%.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

