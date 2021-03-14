Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 21,381 Shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas cut its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) by 14.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 128,355 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,381 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $3,663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 18,632,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,780,000 after purchasing an additional 2,831,040 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 28,088.2% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 4,976,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,213,000 after purchasing an additional 4,959,256 shares in the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA bought a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the third quarter valued at approximately $76,976,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,188,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,002,000 after purchasing an additional 121,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 86.9% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,403,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117,410 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Argus upgraded Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.50.

Shares of NYSE:HWM opened at $31.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.05 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.87 and a 1 year high of $32.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.41.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 16.55% and a net margin of 5.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

About Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It offers jet engine components, aerospace fastening systems, and titanium structural parts for mission-critical performance and efficiency in aerospace and defense applications, as well as forged wheels for commercial transportation.

