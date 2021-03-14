Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 26,407 Shares of American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lessened its stake in shares of American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD) by 44.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,267 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,407 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned about 0.20% of American Woodmark worth $3,122,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of American Woodmark by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,618,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,757,000 after purchasing an additional 135,299 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its holdings in American Woodmark by 27.3% during the third quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 641,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,404,000 after buying an additional 137,796 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in American Woodmark by 2.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 449,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,166,000 after buying an additional 12,253 shares during the last quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in American Woodmark by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 334,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,370,000 after acquiring an additional 8,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY lifted its stake in American Woodmark by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 324,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,454,000 after acquiring an additional 78,800 shares during the last quarter. 91.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Woodmark stock opened at $106.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.99 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. American Woodmark Co. has a 12 month low of $35.30 and a 12 month high of $108.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $94.84 and its 200-day moving average is $90.93.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.13). American Woodmark had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 14.88%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that American Woodmark Co. will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other American Woodmark news, Director Vance W. Tang sold 1,470 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total transaction of $148,470.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,066,460. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AMWD shares. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on American Woodmark in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Woodmark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.50.

American Woodmark Corp. manufactures and distributes kitchen cabinets and vanities for the remodeling and new home construction markets. It operates through the American Woodmark, Timberlake, Shenandoah Cabinetry, Waypoint Living Spaces, Estate by RSI, Continental Cabinets, VillaBath by RSI, Stor-It-All and Professional Cabinet Solutions.

