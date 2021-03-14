Teacher Retirement System of Texas Trims Position in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lessened its holdings in shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) by 64.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 52,837 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Boston Properties were worth $2,715,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BXP. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in Boston Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Boston Properties by 128.5% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Boston Properties by 76.7% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Boston Properties by 45.9% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Boston Properties by 1,769.4% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 916 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 867 shares during the period. 86.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BXP. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on Boston Properties from $87.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Argus increased their price objective on Boston Properties from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Boston Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. TheStreet lowered shares of Boston Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.44.

Shares of NYSE:BXP opened at $108.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 7.03 and a quick ratio of 7.03. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.69 and a 1 year high of $118.24. The company has a market cap of $16.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.97, a PEG ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $96.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.57.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.54). The company had revenue of $665.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $687.36 million. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 35.17%. The business’s revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

