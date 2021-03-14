Tellor (TRB) Price Tops $46.23 on Exchanges

Tellor (CURRENCY:TRB) traded up 5.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 14th. Tellor has a market capitalization of $78.75 million and approximately $25.77 million worth of Tellor was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tellor coin can currently be purchased for about $46.23 or 0.00076945 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Tellor has traded up 15.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.06 or 0.00048364 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.40 or 0.00012311 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $384.66 or 0.00640266 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000306 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.34 or 0.00068806 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001115 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001664 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.86 or 0.00024739 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001667 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.05 or 0.00035031 BTC.

Tellor Profile

Tellor (CRYPTO:TRB) is a coin. Its launch date was September 10th, 2019. Tellor’s total supply is 1,784,082 coins and its circulating supply is 1,703,442 coins. Tellor’s official Twitter account is @WeAreTellor. The official website for Tellor is tellor.io. The official message board for Tellor is medium.com/@tellor.

According to CryptoCompare, “Tellor is a decentralized Oracle for bringing high-value off-chain data onto Ethereum. The system utilizes a network of staked miners that compete to solve a PoW challenge to submit the official value for requested data. Tokens are mined with every successful Tellor data point and the company takes a 10% dev share to support the development of the ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Tellor

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tellor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tellor should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tellor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

