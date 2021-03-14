TERA Achieves Market Capitalization of $10.68 Million (TERA)

TERA (CURRENCY:TERA) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 13th. TERA has a total market capitalization of $10.68 million and $190,337.00 worth of TERA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TERA coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0126 or 0.00000021 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, TERA has traded 68.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $270.72 or 0.00443392 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001637 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.26 or 0.00061022 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000744 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.36 or 0.00049716 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 22% against the dollar and now trades at $54.01 or 0.00088454 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.03 or 0.00067207 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $312.10 or 0.00511166 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000455 BTC.

TERA Profile

TERA’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 844,711,128 coins. TERA’s official Twitter account is @terafoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. TERA’s official website is terafoundation.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “TERA is actually a new re-invention of the blockchain protocol, which allowed to create a fully decentralized and high-performance blockchain platform for the development of DApps in JavaScript. In this case, the blockchain has a built-in cryptocurrency Tera, transactions on the network are free, and all DApps are stored inside the blockchain. “

TERA Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TERA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TERA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TERA using one of the exchanges listed above.

