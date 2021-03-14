Tervita (TSE:TEV) Downgraded to Tender at ATB Capital

ATB Capital cut shares of Tervita (TSE:TEV) from an outperform rating to a tender rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has C$7.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of C$6.50.

TEV has been the subject of several other reports. Stifel Firstegy raised shares of Tervita from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Sunday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Tervita from C$5.00 to C$4.50 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Tervita from C$4.00 to C$4.50 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Tervita from C$4.25 to C$3.75 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised shares of Tervita from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$4.50 to C$7.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Tervita presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$5.34.

TEV stock opened at C$5.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$653.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$3.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$2.76. Tervita has a one year low of C$1.69 and a one year high of C$6.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 450.55, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Tervita (TSE:TEV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported C($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($1.06) by C$0.87. The firm had revenue of C$381.00 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tervita will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tervita Company Profile

Tervita Corporation operates as a waste and environmentally focused energy service provider in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy Services and Industrial Services. The Energy Services segment treats, recovers, and disposes fluids; provides oil terminalling and energy marketing services; processes and disposes solid materials; disposes oilfield-generated waste; offers onsite services using centrifugation or other processes for heavy oil producers involved in mining and in situ production; and supplies and operates drill site processing equipment, such as solids control and drill cuttings management.

