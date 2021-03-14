Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Sold by Tredje AP fonden

Tredje AP fonden reduced its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 52.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,540 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 29,350 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Tesla were worth $18,728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 450.0% in the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,155 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. Capital Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the third quarter worth approximately $215,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 784.6% in the third quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 115 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 560.9% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 760 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of Omaha acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the third quarter worth approximately $268,000. 41.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TSLA stock opened at $693.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $665.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,393.03, a PEG ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $769.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $590.44. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.10 and a fifty-two week high of $900.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.38 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 4.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

In other Tesla news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,463 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $762.99, for a total value of $3,405,224.37. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,728 shares in the company, valued at $12,763,296.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kimbal Musk sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $852.12, for a total transaction of $25,563,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 621,769 shares in the company, valued at $529,821,800.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 70,663 shares of company stock valued at $57,292,317 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TSLA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Wedbush restated a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday. Cfra lowered shares of Tesla from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tesla currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $338.99.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

