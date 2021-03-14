Texas Mineral Resources Corp. (OTCMKTS:TMRC) Short Interest Update

Texas Mineral Resources Corp. (OTCMKTS:TMRC) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 52,300 shares, a growth of 66.6% from the February 11th total of 31,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,833,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Texas Mineral Resources stock opened at $3.40 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.84. Texas Mineral Resources has a 52-week low of $0.43 and a 52-week high of $4.70.

Get Texas Mineral Resources alerts:

About Texas Mineral Resources

Texas Mineral Resources Corp. acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Round Top rare earth-uranium-beryllium project covering 950 acres in Hudspeth County, Texas; and prospecting permits covering 9,345 acres adjacent to the Round Top project.

Featured Story: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Mineral Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Mineral Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.