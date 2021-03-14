The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) Shares Sold by Next Century Growth Investors LLC

Next Century Growth Investors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 223,707 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,333 shares during the quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC’s holdings in The AZEK were worth $8,601,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The AZEK by 55.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,788,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,015,000 after purchasing an additional 2,413,605 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of The AZEK by 22.5% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,448,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,246,000 after purchasing an additional 450,069 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The AZEK by 397.4% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,089,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,727,000 after purchasing an additional 1,669,250 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of The AZEK by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,588,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,079,000 after purchasing an additional 187,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of The AZEK by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,418,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,540,000 after purchasing an additional 243,734 shares during the last quarter. 94.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on AZEK shares. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of The AZEK from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of The AZEK from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of The AZEK from $42.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of The AZEK from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of The AZEK from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.06.

Shares of NYSE AZEK opened at $45.58 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.29. The AZEK Company Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.35 and a 52-week high of $48.79. The firm has a market cap of $7.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

The AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $212.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.60 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that The AZEK Company Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The AZEK

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. The operates in two segments, Residential and Commercial. Its products include trims, decks, porches, moldings, railings, pavers, and bathroom and locker systems, as well as extruded plastic sheet products and other non-fabricated products for special applications in industrial markets.

