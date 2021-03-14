The Berkeley Group Holdings plc Expected to Post FY2022 Earnings of $4.72 Per Share (OTCMKTS:BKGFY)

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:BKGFY) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of The Berkeley Group in a report released on Tuesday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Johnson now anticipates that the company will earn $4.72 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $4.77. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for The Berkeley Group’s FY2023 earnings at $5.27 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.13 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.23 EPS.

BKGFY has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Berkeley Group in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of The Berkeley Group in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Berkeley Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of The Berkeley Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of The Berkeley Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Berkeley Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.00.

Shares of BKGFY opened at $62.99 on Friday. The Berkeley Group has a fifty-two week low of $38.11 and a fifty-two week high of $66.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $59.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.08. The company has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.87 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

The Berkeley Group Company Profile

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development activities in the United Kingdom. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, St William, Berkeley First, Berkeley Commercial, Berkeley Partnership, and Berkeley Modular brand names.

