The Boeing (NYSE:BA) PT Set at $257.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a $257.00 target price on The Boeing (NYSE:BA) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the aircraft producer’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on BA. Sanford C. Bernstein cut The Boeing from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $221.00 to $199.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 target price on The Boeing and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Boeing from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $215.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on The Boeing from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on The Boeing from $220.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $222.44.

Shares of NYSE BA opened at $269.19 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $213.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $194.18. The Boeing has a 1-year low of $89.00 and a 1-year high of $269.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.12, a PEG ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($15.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.78) by ($13.47). The business had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.33) earnings per share. The Boeing’s revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Boeing will post -9.39 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Timothy John Keating sold 21,737 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total transaction of $4,394,134.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 101,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,582,306.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.80, for a total transaction of $1,004,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,846 shares in the company, valued at $10,009,076.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in The Boeing in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in The Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in The Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Boeing in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in The Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. 51.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

