The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE) Position Decreased by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE) by 31.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,790 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,875 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in The Buckle were worth $870,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BKE. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in The Buckle by 17.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,183,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,699,000 after buying an additional 781,060 shares in the last quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of The Buckle by 67.3% in the third quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,569,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,006,000 after purchasing an additional 631,400 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of The Buckle by 100.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 712,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,795,000 after purchasing an additional 357,102 shares in the last quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Buckle in the third quarter worth approximately $1,873,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of The Buckle by 427.2% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 79,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,330,000 after purchasing an additional 64,662 shares in the last quarter. 61.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Buckle alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Buckle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th.

Shares of BKE opened at $40.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 17.83 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.05. The Buckle, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.76 and a twelve month high of $42.36.

The Buckle (NYSE:BKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 12th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $318.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.41 million. The Buckle had a net margin of 13.07% and a return on equity of 27.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that The Buckle, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

In other The Buckle news, CFO Thomas B. Heacock sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.44, for a total transaction of $105,144.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 92,950 shares in the company, valued at $3,758,898. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert M. Carlberg sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.45, for a total value of $50,175.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 102,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,430,966.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,600 shares of company stock worth $241,629. Insiders own 41.90% of the company’s stock.

The Buckle Profile

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, BKE Boutique, Red by BKE, Daytrip denim, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Outpost Makers, Departwest, and Veece.

Further Reading: What are Institutional Investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE).

Receive News & Ratings for The Buckle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Buckle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.