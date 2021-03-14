The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) CFO Sells $238,000.00 in Stock

The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $238,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,264. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of SCHW opened at $67.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12 month low of $28.00 and a 12 month high of $68.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $59.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.33. The firm has a market cap of $121.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.32 and a beta of 1.17.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 29.80%. The company had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. The Charles Schwab’s quarterly revenue was up 60.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. The Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is currently 26.47%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SCHW. Zacks Investment Research cut The Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Bank of America upgraded The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Charles Schwab presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.64.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 37.6% in the fourth quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. 77.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

