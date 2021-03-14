The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF) Shares Acquired by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF) by 34.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.08% of The Chefs’ Warehouse worth $745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 11,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 32,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 26,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 33,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572 shares during the period. 78.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CHEF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut The Chefs’ Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on The Chefs’ Warehouse from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.71.

Shares of CHEF stock opened at $34.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.36 and a beta of 2.46. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.29. The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.55 and a 12-month high of $34.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

The Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $281.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.88 million. The Chefs’ Warehouse had a negative return on equity of 10.71% and a negative net margin of 2.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes specialty food products in the United States and Canada. Its product portfolio includes approximately 55,000 stock-keeping units comprising specialty food products, such as artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products.

