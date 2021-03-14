The Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) Price Target Raised to $74.00 at B. Riley

The Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) had its target price boosted by B. Riley from $54.00 to $74.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for The Children’s Place’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.66 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.70 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.89 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.25 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America raised shares of The Children’s Place from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of The Children’s Place from $77.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded shares of The Children’s Place from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Citigroup downgraded shares of The Children’s Place from a neutral rating to a sell rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of The Children’s Place from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $53.27.

The Children’s Place stock opened at $83.66 on Wednesday. The Children’s Place has a twelve month low of $9.25 and a twelve month high of $85.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $72.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.81 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

The Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $1.24. The Children’s Place had a negative net margin of 7.93% and a negative return on equity of 1.01%. The firm had revenue of $472.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $420.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.85 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that The Children’s Place will post -2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLCE. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Children’s Place during the 4th quarter valued at $589,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of The Children’s Place during the 3rd quarter valued at $9,468,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp purchased a new stake in shares of The Children’s Place during the 4th quarter valued at $8,638,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of The Children’s Place during the 4th quarter valued at $8,510,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of The Children’s Place by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,290,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,751,000 after buying an additional 168,849 shares in the last quarter.

The Children’s Place Company Profile

The Children’s Place, Inc provides apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children. It also designs, contracts to manufacture and sell fashionable and value-priced merchandise under the brand names of The Children’s Place, Baby Place, and Gymboree. The firm operates through the following segments: Children’s Place U.S.

