THE DUCKHORN PORTFOLIO, INC. (NAPA) to Raise $300 Million in IPO

THE DUCKHORN PORTFOLIO, INC. (NAPA) is planning to raise $300 million in an initial public offering on Thursday, March 18th, IPO Scoop reports. The company will issue 20,000,000 shares at a price of $14.00-$16.00 per share.

In the last year, THE DUCKHORN PORTFOLIO, INC. generated $296.3 million in revenue and $48.4 million in net income. THE DUCKHORN PORTFOLIO, INC. has a market cap of $1.7 billion.

J.P.Morgan, Credit Suisse and Jefferies served as the underwriters for the IPO and Barclays, BofA Securities, Citigroup, Evercore ISI, RBC Capital Markets, Academy Securities, Ramirez & Co. and Siebert Williams Shank were co-managers.

THE DUCKHORN PORTFOLIO, INC. provided the following description of their company for its IPO: “The Duckhorn Portfolio is the premier scaled producer of luxury wines in North America. We have delighted millions of consumers with authentic, high-quality, approachable wines for over four decades. Founded by our namesake Dan and Margaret Duckhorn in 1976, we began by pioneering Merlot wines in Napa Valley and now champion a curated and comprehensive portfolio of highly acclaimed luxury wines across multiple winery brands, varietals, appellations and price points. Our portfolio is focused exclusively on the desirable luxury segment, the fastest-growing segment of the wine market in the United States, according to IRI data as of Dec. 27, 2020, which we define as wines sold for $15 or higher per 750ml bottle. We sell our wines in all 50 states and over 50 countries at suggested retail prices (“SRPs”) ranging from $20 to $200 per bottle under a world-class luxury portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Kosta Browne, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Calera, Migration, Canvasback, Greenwing and Postmark. We are the largest pure-play luxury wine supplier and the 11th-largest wine supplier by sales value overall in the United States according to IRI for the 12 months ended Dec. 27, 2020. We are the only wine producer this century to have two brands in its portfolio that have won the prestigious Wine of the Year award from Wine Spectator magazine, and we also boast the No. 1 selling luxury Cabernet Sauvignon in the United States since 2017, according to sales value data from IRI as of Dec. 27, 2020. Another testament to our portfolio strength is the nearly 100,000 consumers who traveled to at least one of our seven renowned tasting rooms located throughout California and Washington for one of our luxury wine experiences in 2019. Note: Check out CEO Alex Ryan’s letter to prospective stockholders, which begins: “Very few people are fortunate enough to find their life’s calling at their first job. When I joined The Duckhorn Portfolio just a few days after graduating from college in 1988, it was a thrilling time to become a part of the American wine industry. Throughout California’s burgeoning wine country, there was a shared sense of promise and limitless possibility, and a belief that through dedication, hard work, innovation and a commitment to the land, the story of American wine was ours to write.” “.

THE DUCKHORN PORTFOLIO, INC. was founded in 1976 and has 413 employees. The company is located at 1201 Dowdell Lane Saint Helena, CA 94574 and can be reached via phone at (707) 302-2658 or on the web at http://www.duckhorn.com/.

