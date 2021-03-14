The Goldman Sachs Group Begins Coverage on AutoZone (NYSE:AZO)

The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $1,424.00 target price on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on AZO. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AutoZone from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $1,203.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Citigroup assumed coverage on AutoZone in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $1,424.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of AutoZone from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $1,325.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a buy rating and issued a $1,500.00 target price on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $1,342.77.

Get AutoZone alerts:

NYSE AZO opened at $1,285.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,190.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,181.80. AutoZone has a twelve month low of $684.91 and a twelve month high of $1,297.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.26 billion, a PE ratio of 16.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.83.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $14.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.84 by $2.09. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 139.08% and a net margin of 14.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $12.39 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AutoZone will post 75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO William T. Giles sold 13,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,190.96, for a total transaction of $16,197,056.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,712,798.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Philip B. Daniele sold 740 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,185.88, for a total transaction of $877,551.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,197,738.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,759 shares of company stock valued at $56,745,825 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AutoZone during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Mirova bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the third quarter worth $35,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone during the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in AutoZone in the fourth quarter valued at about $72,000. 91.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AutoZone Company Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

Recommended Story: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.