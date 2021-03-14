The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers POLA Orbis (OTCMKTS:PORBF) to Neutral

The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of POLA Orbis (OTCMKTS:PORBF) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of POLA Orbis from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of POLA Orbis from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th.

Shares of PORBF opened at $19.88 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of 86.43 and a beta of 0.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.92. POLA Orbis has a 1-year low of $19.88 and a 1-year high of $21.09.

POLA Orbis Company Profile

POLA Orbis Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells cosmetics and related products in Japan and internationally. The company operates through Beauty Care and Real Estate segments. The Beauty Care segment offers cosmetics; skincare products; health foods; and fashion products, such as women's underwear, women's apparel, and jewelry under the POLA, ORBIS, Jurlique, H2O PLUS, THREE, Amplitude, ITRIM, FIVEISM Ã THREE, and DECENCIA brand names.

