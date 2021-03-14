The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Inc. (NASDAQ:CUBA) Short Interest Update

The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Inc. (NASDAQ:CUBA) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, a drop of 69.9% from the February 11th total of 20,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 56,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC now owns 44,131 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 3,795 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund by 49.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,867 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 6,551 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $124,000. Finally, Clough Capital Partners L P acquired a new stake in shares of The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $239,000.

CUBA stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.94. The stock had a trading volume of 51,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,669. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.72. The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund has a 1-year low of $2.20 and a 1-year high of $7.02.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be paid a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 17th.

The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors, Inc The fund is managed by Herzfeld/Cuba. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund employing fundamental analysis investing in stocks of companies that are likely to benefit from economic, political, structural and technological developments in the countries in the Caribbean Basin, which consist of Cuba, Jamaica, Trinidad and Tobago, the Bahamas, the Dominican Republic, Barbados, Aruba, Haiti, the Netherlands Antilles, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Honduras, Guatemala, Belize, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia and Venezuela.

